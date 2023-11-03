scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

US Kids Golf North: Zorawar Singh Chahal, Amaira Gulati and Aanya make it three in a row; Bhadoo, Bainsla shoot low scores

It was a day of hat-tricks and a lot of low scoring as the youngsters braved smog and slight chill to make the third leg of the US Kids Golf memorable at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

By Agency News Desk
Zorawar Singh Chahal, Amaira Gulati and Aanya make it three in a row; Bhadoo, Bainsla shoot low scores
Zorawar Singh Chahal, Amaira Gulati and Aanya make it three in a row; Bhadoo, Bainsla shoot low scores _ pic courtesy news agency

Gurugram, Nov 3 (IANS) It was a day of hat-tricks and a lot of low scoring as the youngsters braved smog and slight chill to make the third leg of the US Kids Golf memorable at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Amaira Gulati in Girls 8, Zorawar Singh Chahal of Mohali in Boys 9 and Aanya Dandriyal in Girls 9-10 won for the third time in three events this season, while Prince Bainsla (Boys 13-14), Manyaveer Bhadoo (Boys 15-18) and Parnika Sharma (Girls 13-14) shot excellent under par rounds to win their sections. Prince, who won the second leg after finishing second in the opening event, shot 3-under 69 for the second time in succession, underlining his huge potential.

Bhadoo, who was so consistent and winning often last season, did not play the first two legs, but returned with a win this week as he shot the day’s best score of 4-under 68 and Parnika Sharma, who was second in the first leg, and third in second leg, finally got to the top for the first time this season with 2-under 60.

Nihal Cheema coming in for the first time this season, unseated Ranveer Baloria from the top spot. Baloria won the previous two legs, but Cheema shot even par 36 for his nine-hole round and took the honours as Siddhik Chaturvedi and Baloria were behind him in that order,

Zorawar Singh Chahal went one over 37 but stayed a winner again.

Divjot Kumar Gupta, winner of the first two legs, shot the same score as Kabir Goyal (NOIDA) and Ojasv Saraswat but lost out in the 3-way play-off. Kabir won the sudden death, pushing the other two to tied second place at the same even par 36 for nine holes.

Amaira Gupta was consistently winning yet again, but her score of 5-over 41 was way below her underscores in the first two legs.

–IANS

bsk

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: Afghanistan beat Netherlands for third win in a row; move to 5th in table
Next article
I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi make Inter Kashi crawl on Deccan plateau
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US