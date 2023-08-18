scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) After Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Hike’s Rush Gaming, online poker platform Spartan Poker has reportedly become another victim of government’s 28 per cent GST on online gaming.

Money Control reported on Friday that Spartan Poker has laid off 125 people, or 40 per cent of its workforce.

Founded by Amin Rozani, Sameer Rattonsey and Peter Abraham, Spartan Poker allows users to play poker tournaments online.

Last week, Kavin Bharti Mittal-founded startup Hike had laid off nearly 55 people.

Mittal said that the “400 per cent increase in GST is a bazooka pointed at us”.

Hike operates a Blockchain-based real money gaming platform called Rush Gaming Universe (RGU).

Earlier, homegrown online gaming platform MPL had slashed its workforce by nearly 50 per cent which will impact around 350 jobs, as the 51st GST Council meeting stayed firm on taxing online gaming at 28 per cent on gross value collected.

Industry players have lamented that taxing GST on deposits rather than the technology platform commission charged by the companies will make the unit economics unviable, wiping out 80 per cent of the industry.

–IANS

na/arm

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'
Next article
Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’
This May Also Interest You
News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

Sports

1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

Sports

Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic

News

From painter of cars to artist of words, Gulzar is ageless, timeless

Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US