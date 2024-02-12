HomeWorldTechnology

50% of time Indian users pick up their phones out of habit: Report

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) One out of two (50 per cent) times Indian users pick up their phones without knowing why they fired up their smartphone, a new report revealed on Monday.

According to the global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a typical smartphone user picks up the phone 70-80 times a day.

“In our research, we have seen about 50 per cent of the time consumers do not have clarity on why they pick up the phone — they do it out of habit,” said Kanika Sanghi, Lead – Centre for Customer Insights India.

The findings in the report are based on actual clicks/swaps data of over 1,000 users and in-depth consumer interviews conducted across India.

Moreover, the report found that 45-50 per cent of the time consumers are very clear on the task to be accomplished, and 5-10 per cent of the time consumers have partial clarity.

“Smartphones are evolving — the recent spate of discussions in media and at industry events on themes like ‘AI on device’ or ‘app-less experience through Gen AI’ is a testament to that evolution,” said Nimisha Jain, Senior Partner and Managing Director at BCG.

The report also mentioned that Indian smartphone users love to stream video content (short-form/long-form) as 50-55 per cent of their time is spent on streaming apps, while socialising (texts/calls), shopping, searching (for information on travel, jobs, hobbies etc.) and gaming.

