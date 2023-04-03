scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AI a serious threat to several programming jobs: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

By News Bureau

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Global technology company Zoho’s CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Monday expressed his concerns on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) regarding the future workforce, saying that AI poses a serious threat to several programming jobs.

Referring to the conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and others, Vembu said that he has been saying internally for the past 4-5 years that “ChatGPT, GPT4, and other AI being created today will first affect the jobs of many programmers”.

Although there are positive uses of AI, he believes the complexity and depth of this technology are a concern.

Vembu recently tweeted from his account, mentioning the economic consequences AI can bring.

“I won’t focus on the technology itself but on the economic consequences. First of all, if AI was to eliminate all jobs, it means AI is able to produce all the goods and services we need without human labour,” he posted.

“Where will the jobs come from? In a world where AI made goods and services free, the better question is ‘what will humans do?,” he noted during a press interaction here.

Referring to a global initiative taken by tech billionaire Elon Musk and other top entrepreneurs and researchers against stopping AI experiments for at least six months, the Zoho CEO said he and two other industry leaders had also written an open letter to the central government, calling for an AI policy in the country.

However, he did not mention the names of the other industry leaders.

–IANS

shs/na

Previous article
PGTI Tour 2023: Top Indian golfers in the fray at Delhi-NCR Open
Next article
Apurva Singh plays an ambitious and determined character in 'Garmi'
This May Also Interest You
News

Apurva Singh plays an ambitious and determined character in 'Garmi'

Sports

PGTI Tour 2023: Top Indian golfers in the fray at Delhi-NCR Open

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, I will play this entire season and year injury free, says CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

Technology

Twitter doesn't have backend tech to remove all legacy Blue ticks at once

News

How Rishikesh has been immersive experience for DJ Edward Maya

News

Dia Mirza says, “Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour”

Technology

Smart home devices shipment fall for 1st time, TVs most hit

Sports

IPL 2023: Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK, says Mohammad Kaif

News

Vijendra Kumeria on the complexities of his ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ character

Sports

Djokovic retained the top spot in ATP rankings

Sports

Paul Stirling to join Ireland Test squad in Sri Lanka, available for selection in second Test

Technology

Meta takes down 28 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India

News

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee celebrate their daughter’s first b’day, call her a ‘blessing’

Technology

Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture

Technology

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India

News

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

Health & Lifestyle

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US