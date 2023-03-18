scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new feature which allows users to share AI-powered Bing chat responses with others on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, email or using a persistent link.

“Some of you may have noticed you’ve received accelerated access into the new Bing preview as part of onboarding tests we’re running,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Friday.

“Users on Edge v111.0.1661.41 and newer will now see the new Bing icon in the sidebar which includes Chat and Compose experiences designed for Bing chat.”

These experiences will appear to users who have access to the new Bing preview.

Earlier, new Bing experiences in the sidebar were only available in the Edge Dev browser version.

The company is also testing an optimization on the “Balanced” mode that improves performance, resulting in shorter but much faster responses.

However, responses in Precise and Creative tones remain unchanged.

“We’ve increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 10 to 15. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 120 to 150,” the tech giant said.

Also, users can now skip the waitlist and use the Bing preview in Skype with their friends, by simply joining a group chat where at leastAone person is approved.

“We’ve improved the ability for Bing to absorb larger amounts of context in Creative tone conversations. This expanded context window allows for better grounding, improved summarization of longer documents and pages, and longer conversations,” it added.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Indian Wells: Sabalenka cruises into final with win over Sakkari
Next article
Meta rolling out its paid verification in US
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Sports

Indian Wells: Sabalenka cruises into final with win over Sakkari

News

Country's first-ever audio cinema 'Blindfold' enters record books

News

I didn't, the drums found me: Ranjit Barot

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi Literature Festival's 11th edition is more than just writers and publishers

Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US