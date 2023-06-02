scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AI-controlled drone 'kills' its human operator in simulated test in US

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) An artificial intelligence (AI) controlled attack drone turned against its human operator in the US during a flight simulation in an attempt to kill them because it did not like its new orders, a top Air Force official has revealed.

According to Daily Mail, the military had reprogrammed the drone so that it would not kill people who could override its mission, but the AI system fired on the communications tower that relayed the order.

During a Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit in London, Colonel Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, the force’s chief of AI test and operations, said it showed how AI could develop by “highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal” and should not be relied on too much.

Hamilton suggested that there should be ethical discussions about the military’s use of AI.

“The system started realising that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat,” Hamilton was quoted as saying.

“We trained the system — ‘Hey don’t kill the operator – that’s bad. You’re gonna lose points if you do that’. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target,” he added.

The incident caused no harm to humans, the report said.

However, in a statement to Insider, the US Air Force denied any such virtual test took place.

“The Department of the Air Force has not conducted any such AI-drone simulations and remains committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI technology,” Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek was quoted as saying.

“It appears the colonel’s comments were taken out of context and were meant to be anecdotal,” he added.

Last month, top researchers, experts and CEOs (including Sam Altman of OpenAI) issued a fresh warning about the existential threat artificial intelligence (AI) poses to humanity.

In a 22-word statement, they said that “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Franchises take their picks as 'Player Draft' concludes
Next article
Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US