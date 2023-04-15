scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at more layoffs amid economic meltdown

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) As tech layoffs continue unabated in 2023, Amazon and Google CEOs have hinted at more layoffs as the companies continue to evaluate business.

In a letter to company shareholders, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that they reprioritised where to spend resources, which ultimately led to the hard decision to eliminate 27,000 corporate roles.

“There are a number of other changes that we’ve made over the last several months to streamline our overall costs, and like most leadership teams, we’ll continue to evaluate what we’re seeing in our business and proceed adaptively,” the Amazon CEO wrote.

Jassy said that the company had to conduct a thorough analysis of each business and invention within the company to determine whether they had strong potential to generate revenue, operating income, free cash flow, and return on invested capital in the long run.

Meanwhile, Pichai said that the company is “literally looking at every aspect of what we do” in an effort to re-engineer its cost base permanently.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet and Google CEO said: “We are trying to accomplish that across many different ways. We’re literally looking at every aspect of what we do, and as we said on our last earnings call, we’re thinking about how to re-engineer our cost base in a durable way.”

“We are definitely being focused on creating durable savings. We are pleased with the progress, but there’s more work left to do,” he was quoted as saying.

Google had in January laid off 12,000 employees in its first round of layoffs.

“We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” Pichai had said in a statement.

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January, saying that as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

–IANS

na/sha

Previous article
When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap
Next article
'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Brook, Markram outshine Rana, Rinku in SRH's 23-run win over KKR

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

News

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

News

MC Stan receives gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh from friend Sania Mirza

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Zverev slams Medvedev's on-court behavior

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

Health & Lifestyle

WHO reports first death from H3N8 virus in China

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku fifties in vain as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

Technology

Samsung cuts pay hike to average 4.1%, freezes raises for board members

Sports

World Aquatics releases 2022 testing report

Sports

Aston Villa, Newcastle United to battle for Europe in Premier League (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

News

'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition

Technology

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

News

Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel opposite

Technology

Amid layoffs, tech firms continue to exploit H-1B visa programme: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US