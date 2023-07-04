scorecardresearch
Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday introduced a new free self-serve product customisation feature “Customise Your Product”.

The new feature is now available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 products from 76 different categories, the company said in a statement.

It offers an “intuitive” customisation experience which provides visual design tools to customers to personalise products, along with a product preview option to view the final customised product in real-time.

“As a customer-obsessed marketplace, our endeavour has been to enrich the customer shopping experience through incorporating various innovations,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, Consumer Business, Amazon India.

“Fueled by the hyper trend of personalised products, we at Amazon India strive to widen the product selection soon,” he added.

The feature allows customers to personalise a wide range of products including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pen, necklace, water bottle, mugs, apparel, and many more as per their creative requirements.

“Catering to the evolving personalisation needs of customers, this feature taps into India’s fragmented and under-served personalised gifting products market,” the company said.

By allowing to innovate, the platform increases customer engagement and converts a limited product selection to an unlimited one.

“Apart from a wide variety of font styles and colours to choose from for adding/engraving text, the feature also offers an option for uploading precious memories in the form of images and notes and allowing customers to choose from other customisations a seller provides,” the company said.

Customers can find custom products using the ‘Personalise it’ badge on search results and the ‘customise now’ button on product pages.

–IANS

