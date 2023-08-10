scorecardresearch
Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Amazon on Thursday said that it has cumulatively digitised over 62 lakh (6.2 million) micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabled nearly $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and created more than 13 lakh (1.3 million) direct and indirect jobs in India till date. 

Amazon had pledged to digitise one crore (10 million) MSMEs, enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and create 20 lakh (2 million) jobs in India by 2025 and is well on track to fulfil these pledges.

“As we continue to work with lakhs of micro-entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale,” Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India, said in a statement.

About two years ago, the tech giant announced the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in technology-led startups passionate about unlocking the possibilities of a digital India.

Over the last 24 months, the Venture Fund has made several investments, including ‘FreshtoHome’, ‘XYXX’, ‘Hopscotch’, ‘Fitterfly’, ‘Cashify’, ‘MyGlamm’, ‘M1xchange’ and ‘smallcase’.

Amazon digitised over 6.2 million MSMEs, which includes sellers, artisans & weavers, delivery & logistics service partners etc.

Moreover, the company said that is focused on creating a robust infrastructure to help Indian businesses reach customers in over 200 countries and territories, create global brands from India and grow exports through its Global Selling programme.

“The programme is witnessing rapid momentum, and today there are more than 1.25 lakh exporters on the programme who are on track to cross $8 billion in cumulative exports by the end of 2023,” Amazon said.

In the last one year, Amazon helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries like IT, E-commerce, Logistics, Manufacturing, Content Creation, Skill Development and more as well as other indirect jobs that the tech giant has helped create in the seller community.

