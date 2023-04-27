scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Amazon has shuttered its health-focused Halo division and discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices which are no longer available on its website. The company has also laid off employees from the Halo team.

The company said in a blog post late on Wednesday that beginning on August 1, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will no longer function.

“We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We notified impacted employees in the US and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees,” said Amazon.

For employees who are impacted by this decision, Amazon is providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

“In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps,” said the e-commerce giant.

Amazon launched the original Halo Band in 2020.

The company said it encourages users to recycle Amazon Halo devices and accessories through the Amazon Recycling Programme.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
UP reports 627 new Covid cases
Next article
Anurag Thakur chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Manipur
This May Also Interest You
Sports

River Plate extend winning run to nine games

Health & Lifestyle

Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Technology

US begins planning for 6G rollout

Sports

Banja Luka Open: Lajovic upsets Djokovic in quarter-finals

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

Technology

Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

News

James Gunn talks about Chris Pratt's evolution through 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Toddler dies in Raj as family waited in vain for Rs 16 cr injection

Technology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flaunting their dancing skills; Fan say Mard sirf apni pasanadita aurat ke sath hi aisa dance kar sakta hai

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

News

Harshvardhan Kapoor shares shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic!

Technology

Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US