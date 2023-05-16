scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 16 (IANS) Amazon has announced that it will be developing a new “The Lord of the Rings” massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien (an English writer and philologist) in partnership with the Embracer Group (a Swedish video game and media holding company).

The game is in the early stages of production with the Amazon Games Orange County studio.

The upcoming game will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth, featuring the beloved stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy, said the company.

“We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings,” Christoph Hartmann, vice president, Amazon Games, said in a statement.

“Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honoured and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world,” he added.

Amazon Games will publish the game globally for PC and consoles, however, additional details, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date, the company mentioned.

“We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities,” Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode, said in a statement.

The tech giant has also announced publishing agreements with other video game companies, such as — NCSOFT for Throne and Liberty, Bandai Namco Online for the Blue Protocol game, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games for unannounced titles.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
U.P NOW HOLDS SECOND POSITION IN GI TAGGED PRODUCTS</p><p>UP now holds second position in GI tagged products
Next article
We will bring to book those into drugs in Malayalam film industry: Kerala Police
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: 'Was a very emotional moment for me', says Gavaskar on taking Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

News

We will bring to book those into drugs in Malayalam film industry: Kerala Police

Health & Lifestyle

U.P NOW HOLDS SECOND POSITION IN GI TAGGED PRODUCTS</p><p>UP now holds second position in GI tagged products

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs

Technology

iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

Sports

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US