Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

Cupertino (California), Jan 17 (IANS) Taking the Mac experience to a whole new level, Apple on Tuesday announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, next-generation pro silicon that will bring more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users.

The tech giant also introduced new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips — more powerful, capable, and versatile than ever — starting at Rs 59,900.

The next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip) take the breakthrough power-efficient performance of Apple silicon to new heights.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, the new MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for education.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 249,900 and Rs 229,900 for education.

Customers in select countries can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it,” he added.

The battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

The machine supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

It offers Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics.

When it comes to Mac mini, the new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance in the device for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

The device delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

Customers can order the new Mac mini models starting Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Joswiak.

Mac mini with M2 starts at Rs 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for education.

Mac mini with M2 Pro begins at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education, said the company.

Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, M2 and M2 Pro chips bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine to Mac mini.

Featuring up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU, M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and supports up to 32GB of memory.

“With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

–IANS

na/