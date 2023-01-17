scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is set to make an announcement on Tuesday, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, and a new MacBook Pro is likely to debut at the event.

While Prosser said that the tech giant will share something in its PR newsroom, his collaborator Ian Zelbo mentioned that it will be hardware related and is expected to be the long-awaited M2-series MacBook Pro updates, reports AppleInsider.

However, if it is hardware, previous rumours point to two possibilities– Apple’s upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset or another M2-series chip update in Macs.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned last year that the new VR headset is likely to be announced this month, but earlier this month he claimed that the mass shipment of the headsets would be delayed to the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule “due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools.”

Moreover, the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro were expected for sometime in 2022, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently pushed those predictions late into 2023, the report said.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury
Next article
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Sports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US