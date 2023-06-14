Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

Hong Kong, June 14 (IANS) Apple has tapped Chinese electronics contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co as the key assembler, along with six other Mainland China firms, for its $3,499 Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset.

According to the latest bill of materials (BOM) analysis by local consultancy Wellsenn XR, seven Mainland China companies will serve as suppliers to Apple’s Vision Pro headset launched last week as a “spatial computing” device, reports South China Morning Post.

Apart from Luxshare, other suppliers are Cowell E Holdings and Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology, which provides lithium batteries and power management systems, and audio components maker Goertek, according to Wellsenn XR.

Luxshare is a major supplier of AirPods for Apple that has also won iPhone 15 orders.

“Taiwanese companies, however, still accounted for most of the suppliers involved in the production of Apple’s Vision Pro headset,” the report noted.

There were 11 Taiwanese suppliers involved with the Vision Pro, including Largan Precision Co, Genius Electronic Optical Co, GIS-KY and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), according to a report by Taiwanese newspaper Commercial Times.

Wellsenn XR’s analysis also revealed that the estimated BOM cost of all components and materials used in the production of the Vision Pro headset was $1,590, which is about less than half of the device’s $3,499 retail price.

Apple also acquired augmented reality (AR) headset startup Mira for an undisclosed amount, as the company launched its $3,499 Vision Pro AR headset.

Based in Los Angeles and founded by Taft in 2016, Mira had been making AR headsets for customers including Universal Studios for attractions at its Nintendo World theme parks. Jony Ive, Apple’s former product designer, was once an advisor to Mira, according to reports.

Apple entered the era of augmented/virtual reality (AR-VR) by launching ‘Vision Pro’ headset that seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

