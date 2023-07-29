scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) In another bid to safeguard users’ privacy on the App Store, Apple will require developers to explain under a new policy why they need access to select data, to prevent misuse of application programming interfaces (APIs).

A small set of APIs can be misused to collect data about users’ devices through fingerprinting, which is prohibited by Apple Developer Programme License Agreement.

“To prevent the misuse of these APIs, developers will need to declare the reasons for using these APIs in their app’s privacy manifest. This will help ensure that apps only use these APIs for their intended purpose,” the tech giant said in a statement.

As part of this process, developers will need to select one or more approved reasons that accurately reflect how their apps use the API, and the apps can only use the API for the reasons they have selected.

“Starting in fall 2023, when you upload a new app or app update to App Store Connect that uses an API (including from third-party SDKs) that requires a reason, you’ll receive a notice if you haven’t provided an approved reason in your app’s privacy manifest,” Apple informed.

Starting in spring 2024, in order to upload a new app or app update to App Store Connect, “you’ll be required to include an approved reason in the app’s privacy manifest which accurately reflects how your app uses the API,” the company added.

APIs are used by developers to extract and exchange data.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Italy, Turkey will bid to co-host Euro 2032
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Italy, Turkey will bid to co-host Euro 2032

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Sports

Olympic champion Thiago Braz tests positive for doping

Technology

Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins

Technology

X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Health & Lifestyle

Somalia, WHO renew efforts to tackle viral hepatitis

Sports

Durban Qalandars storm into final of Zim Afro T10

Sports

Why does Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara feel T10 is an easy format for the bowlers?

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League has given us an identity, says season 1 MVP Anup Kumar

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 80 powers Joburg Buffaloes into final

Sports

Cricket may return to Olympics with the T20 format

Sports

INRC's Rally of Coimbatore sets new record with number of entries

Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US