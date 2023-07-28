scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 28 (IANS) Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger is adding a new AI-powered text-to-speech feature that will read users’ news articles.

The company is launching the feature in partnership with Speechify (a text-to-speech app) that will allow Artifact users to listen to news articles read aloud, reports TechCrunch.

The feature will not only provide a robotic-sounding voice but will also provide a variety of natural-sounding voices, including two celebrity voices — American Rapper Snoop Dogg and American Actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

To use the new feature, Artifact users will need to tap the play button in the bottom bar of any article. They can then choose a voice, accent, and speed to begin listening.

Users will be able to continue browsing the news while the article they’re listening to plays in the background.

According to the company, this will make it easier to use Artifact to catch up on the news while working out, commuting, or doing chores, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the company noted that all of the 30+ voices are free to use and that there are no plans to charge for them.

While they are currently only available in English, users can select from accents from the UK, Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa, according to the report.

In May, Artifact launched a new feature, allowing users to flag articles they think are clickbait.

Users can find the option to flag something as clickbait in the three dots menu in an article or by pressing and holding on to an article in their feed.

Along with Mark as clickbait feature, the company also launched other features, such as the ability to react to an article and share articles as images.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team
Next article
China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

News

Prabhas’s Facebook page restored after it got hacked

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix sorting chats issue on Android beta

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Abhishek tease Aashika about possible elimination

Sports

Japan's Takahashi guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Technology

About half million Americans may have tick-linked meat allergy: US CDC

News

Guru Randhawa drops a new banger ‘You Talking to Me?’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar! Out Now on T-Series

News

Riz Ahmed to skip Locarno, Stellan Skarsgard won’t accept award, in solidarity with Hollywood strikers

Sports

Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

Technology

Sony sold over 40 mn PS5 consoles since launch

Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

News

Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US