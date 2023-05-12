scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 12 (IANS) Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has announced a new feature that allows users to follow individual writers, making it even more of a news-focused social media app.

According to The Verge, articles from those writers will be prioritised in users’ feeds, and they can choose to receive notifications when those writers post.

Writers can also claim a verified checkmark on their profile beside their name in searches and comments on Artifact.

In addition, writers can also receive notifications about how many people read their articles on the app and when other publications link to their work.

Moreover, the report mentioned, while many people use platforms such as Twitter to discuss current events, the platform has lost its appeal.

In contrast, Artifact is emerging as a more engaging platform for news enthusiasts to connect with one another and discuss the latest happenings.

In February, Instagram co-founders launched ‘Artifact’, which is also named a text-based version of TikTok which uses machine learning to understand users’ interests.

Artifact’s name represents the combination of articles, facts and artificial intelligence (AI).

The application is available for both Android and iOS devices.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi

News

When Bear Grylls met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News

Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

News

Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Technology

Noise clocks Rs 2,000 cr in revenue in FY23 with 100% growth

Technology

Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country

News

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in 'Dahaad'

News

Actor Vishal Mohan to star in sequel of Rani Mukerji-starrer 1998 film 'Mehndi'

News

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow to appear in Fast X

Sports

Football: Federation declares legend PK Banerjee's birthday as AIFF Grassroots Day

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotional homecoming for Hardik Pandya at Wankhede but beating MI won't be easy for GT, says Ravi Shastri

News

Dimple Kapadia's most intense scene in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' revealed

Lyrics

MC Stan – Haath Varthi Song Lyrics

News

Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of seventh child on TV

News

MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'

Technology

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

Technology

Perseverance rover's new images hint powerful ancient river on Mars

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US