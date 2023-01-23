scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Australian cyberbullying hits concerning level: Official

By News Bureau

Canberra, Jan 23 (IANS) Online bullying among Australian children has reached a concerning level, the nation’s eSafety commissioner warned on Monday.

The office of the commissioner said it has probed over 1,680 cyberbullying complaints in total and has asked social media companies to remove offensive content more than 500 times in the past 12 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monday marked a year since the Online Safety Act came into effect, giving the eSafety commission additional powers to prevent online harm.

Under the legislation, Commissioner Julie Inman Grant can issue a cyberbully with a notice requiring them to remove abusive content, stop their actions or apologize to their victims.

Those who do not comply can be hit with court injunctions or fines.

At the time, then Communications Minister Paul Fletcher declared that the new laws would make the internet safer for all Australians by holding perpetrators accountable.

Despite the new powers, Grant said bullying complaints increased 69 per cent in 2022 in a “post-pandemic surge”.

“We are seeing the tenor and tone of this youth-driven cyberbullying content escalating to concerning levels,” she said in a statement.

In addition to investigating complaints, the commissioner’s office is also preparing for emerging technologies and helping new companies develop safety features.

“We have an opportunity to positively shape the technology landscape to reduce the potential for harms related to the metaverse, generative AI and quantum environments, all of which are looming in our near future,” Grant said.

“This will help eSafety be a nimble, anticipatory regulator when these technologies reach full maturity and saturation.”

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series chips for mobile in India
Next article
Jackie Shroff’s manjira to Bharti Singh’s dance moves, ‘Li’l Champs’ finale is a treat
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

Sports

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

Technology

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Technology

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Technology

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

News

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

News

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Dialogues

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

News

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

News

Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch ‘Pathaan’ in theatres

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

Technology

Why Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

News

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya Shetty, and K.L Rahul ahead of their wedding

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US