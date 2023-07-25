scorecardresearch
'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, saw a steady increase in online and social media mentions in recent weeks in India, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to the software company Sprinklr, ‘Barbie’ received about 2,46,337 mentions online over the last few weeks in the country.

A majority of mentions came from the metro regions across the country.

The film made the biggest splash in Mumbai with over 15,600 online & social media mentions, while Delhi and Bengaluru followed closely with 12,400 and 8,800 mentions, respectively.

‘Barbie’ rose to the top of the trending charts, buoyed by the flood of conversations surrounding its release, while its release date twin, Christopher Nolan’s biopic ‘Oppenheimer’, fell to second place.

The two films, which have been affectionately dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’, dominated the India trending charts in the weeks leading up to their release weekend, the report said.

As ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are the most highly anticipated films of the year, scammers are taking advantage of this to steal users’ hard-earned money and sensitive personal data.

According to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, scammers are deceiving unsuspecting users by distributing phishing scams that prey on the excitement surrounding movie releases, all with the sole intention of tricking individuals and unlawfully acquiring their hard-earned money and sensitive personal data.

One of the fraudulent pages discovered entices users with special offers on Barbie dolls coinciding with the release of the movie.

Scammers also deceived people by offering ‘Oppenheimer’ to stream for free online with the intention to steal users’ banking information and money.

