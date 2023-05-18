scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as CBO-Banking & Alliances

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Fintech platform BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Sandeep Indurkar as its Chief Business Officer – Banking and Alliances.

He will lead the P&L for BharatSwipe, the company’s POS business as well as the rollout of BharatPe Speaker across markets, plus he will be leading the partnership with Unity Bank as well as the NBFC partners of BharatPe.

“I look forward to strengthening the market for BharatSwipe and Speaker. Also, I look forward to fostering the right partnerships with relevant players in the financial services ecosystem, with the objective of making a larger impact across merchant businesses,” Sandeep Indurkar said in a statement.

“Additionally, I am excited to work with the Product and Technology team at BharatPe to build next-gen payments and fintech products for merchants and consumers,” he added.

Indurkar will be reporting to Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe and will spearhead all banking-related partnerships at BharatPe, the company said.

“I believe that Sandeep’s in-depth understanding of banking services as well as new-age banking products like digital banking and digital payments will be instrumental in our next phase of growth as we build cutting-edge payment products for offline as well as online merchants and consumers,” Negi said in a statement.

Indurkar has spent more than 18 years with ICICI Bank, where he spearheaded the digital transformation agenda.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set
Next article
Audio journalism app Curio to let one create personalised episodes via AI
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

Health & Lifestyle

Cardio exercises may help lower risk of flu or pneumonia death

Sports

Absolutely gutted for Jofra Archer, hope it's not too bad: James Anderson

News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Sports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Giving Brar the last over was a decision based on his first two overs, says Sunil Joshi

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

News

Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

News

Parineeti Chopra’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Technology

Audio journalism app Curio to let one create personalised episodes via AI

News

Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US