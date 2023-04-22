scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way after his blue tick on the micro-blogging website was restored.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote: “T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.”

He then gave a hilarious spin to the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’. The song is originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

He wrote: “Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Project K’. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Section 84’, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter
Next article
Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna
This May Also Interest You
News

Karthi says 'PS-2' will be easier for audiences in the North to understand

News

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Sports

IPL 2023: I have told my captain, you can make me bowl anywhere, says LSG's Avesh Khan after last-over heroics

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

News

Cast of 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes

Sports

1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis centuries help Sri Lanka take charge despite late wickets from Ireland

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Technology

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

Sports

'I can't work out what I need to compete': Rehabilitating Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

Health & Lifestyle

'Adopt a giver's mindset', advises biz coach Manoj Gursahani in new book

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Health & Lifestyle

Reformative surgery at KGMU: UP woman gets hand, man's face reconstructed

News

Kylie Jenner and BTS’ Jungkook to visit India soon?

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

News

Black or 'light-skinned'? Upcoming Cleopatra docudrama sparks off colour war

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US