Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

By Agency News Desk
Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder Sal Khan
Bill Gates | Khan Academy founder Sal Khan

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who recently started his own podcast ‘Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates’, asked a fun question to his guest Sal Khan – Founder of Khan Academy – if he ever got confused with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

“So, if you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy,” Gates said, showing a picture of actor Salman Khan. “So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?” Sal Khan laughed and said, “I do.”

“In fact, in the early days of Khan Academy, I got letters from some of his fans saying I’ve always been in love with you, I didn’t know you can do math, and all that.”

Khan Academy Founder further mentioned, “I do watch more Bollywood movies than folks suspect.”

Microsoft co-founder hosted the first episode of his podcast last month with experts Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, where they discussed Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier this month, Gates and his rumoured girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were spotted sitting in a yacht at a party and chatting with other guests.

Meanwhile, a representative for Gates had claimed that he is not engaged to Hurd.

Rumours of engagement occurred last month after Hurd was photographed wearing a piece of jewellery on her ring finger while out with the Microsoft co-founder in the US.

According to a spokesperson for Gates, Hurd has had the ring for a long time and it does not represent an engagement.

“Our office can confirm that the ring Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades,” the spokesperson had said.

