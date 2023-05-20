scorecardresearch
boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Aman Gupta, Co-founder of homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt, revealed on Saturday that he and his wife Priya Dagar walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — the first entrepreneur from India to do so at the prestigious event.

Gupta posted some pictures from Cannes on his Instagram, saying “proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival”.

“Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But I never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I can, so can you,” Gupta posted.

“I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I’m living it, the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life,” added Gupta, who wore a boAt watch at the event.

Dagar also shared images from the couple’s “Cannes Debut”.

According to Gupta, who’s also a Shark Tank India judge, boAt’s success cannot be accredited to a single function.

“boAt was born online and our marketing primarily revolves around the same. Affordable internet, as well as wide availability of smartphones, has forced brands to shift from traditional marketing to digital marketing and we are proud to be the disruptors in this wave,” he had recently said.

India saw the shipment of 25.1 million wearable units in the first quarter of 2023, registering a strong 80.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth.

Imagine Marketing (boAt) maintained the top place with 25.6 per cent share, growing by 102.4 per cent.

–IANS

