scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Can ChatGPT ‘think’ like a doctor?

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 26 (IANS) In a significant experiment, a US medical school used Open AI’s Chat-GPT 4 to see if it can make accurate diagnoses in challenging medical cases.

Physician-researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston found that Chat-GPT 4 selected the correct diagnosis nearly 40 per cent of the time.

Chat-GPT 4 also provided the correct diagnosis in its list of potential diagnoses in two-thirds of challenging cases, revealed the findings, published in JAMA.

“Recent advances in artificial intelligence have led to generative AI models that are capable of detailed text-based responses that score highly in standardised medical examinations,” said Adam Rodman, co-director of the Innovations in Media and Education Delivery (iMED) Initiative at BIDMC.

“We wanted to know if such a generative model could ‘think’ like a doctor, so we asked one to solve standardised complex diagnostic cases used for educational purposes. It did really, really well,” said Rodman, also an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

To assess the chatbot’s diagnostic skills, Rodman and colleagues used clinicopathological case conferences (CPCs), a series of complex and challenging patient cases including relevant clinical and laboratory data, imaging studies, and histopathological findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine for educational purposes.

Evaluating 70 CPC cases, the artificial intelligence exactly matched the final CPC diagnosis in 27 (39 per cent) of cases. In 64 per cent of the cases, the final CPC diagnosis was included in the AI’s differential — a list of possible conditions that could account for a patient’s symptoms, medical history, clinical findings and laboratory or imaging results.

“While chatbots cannot replace the expertise and knowledge of a trained medical professional, generative AI is a promising potential adjunct to human cognition in diagnosis,” said first author Zahir Kanjee, a hospitalist at BIDMC and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“It has the potential to help physicians make sense of complex medical data and broaden or refine our diagnostic thinking,” he said.

While the study adds to a growing body of literature demonstrating the promising capabilities of AI technology, more research is needed on its optimal uses, benefits and limits, importantly on privacy issues to understand how these new AI models might transform health care delivery.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fauji’s son Gurmeet Choudhary shares his memory of Kargil war, on Vijay Diwas
Next article
Ashes 2023: England name unchanged playing eleven for fifth Test at The Oval
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins says he feels fresher arriving at The Oval than 2019 tour

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in Scotland’s Connor Shields as second foreign signing of the season

Technology

Google Messages' new feature lets users pin up to 5 conversations

Sports

Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body

Technology

Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab S9 & Galaxy Watch6 series

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged playing eleven for fifth Test at The Oval

News

Fauji’s son Gurmeet Choudhary shares his memory of Kargil war, on Vijay Diwas

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Costa Rica for consecutive wins

Sports

PAK v SL: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Siraj, Jadeja rise up in ICC Men's Test Rankings

News

‘Made in Heaven 2’ to return on OTT on August 10

Technology

Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev engage in friendly banter

News

'I hate playing positive characters on television,' says Karanvir Bohra

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his inspiration behind crossdresser role in ‘Dream Girl 2’

Technology

FTC’s Lina Khan prepares huge lawsuit to ‘break up’ Amazon

News

Japanese girl group XG to release new EP ‘NEW DNA’ in CD Box, Digital versions

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US