Centre launches Bharat 6G alliance as India acquires 200 6G patents

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Union Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday unveiled the Bharat 6G Alliance, a new initiative to launch the next-generation technology in India after a successful roll-out of 5G.

Bharat 6G Alliance is an alliance of public sector, private sector and other departments and will work for the development of new telecom technology and 6G in the country.

“India has acquired over 200 patents for 6G technology. The forthcoming 6G technology will leverage the foundation laid by 5G and offer enhanced capabilities such as improved reliability, ultra-low latency, and affordable solutions,” the minister said during an event here.

The government will also roll out the next set of telecom reforms in the coming few weeks. 6G is likely to provide speed nearly 100 times faster than 5G and enable the development of new communication applications.

The Bharat 6G Alliance will deliberate on various aspects of emerging telecom technologies and platforms in the next decade.

In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 6G vision document.

According to Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, India witnessed one of the swiftest rollouts of 5G networks, with the establishment of 2.70 lakh 5G sites within nine months.

Prime Minister Modi has already emphasised that the 6G initiative will create new opportunities for innovators, industries and startups. In March, he released a vision document that details India’s plans to develop and launch 6G telecom services in a few years.

–IANS

na/vd

