scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT app crosses over 500K downloads in just 6 days after launch

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 26 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI, which recently launched the ChatGPT app for iOS, has surpassed over half a million downloads in its first six days since its launch, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai.

ChatGPT outperformed many rival apps, including AI and chatbot apps such as Microsoft’s Bing and Edge apps, which integrate OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology, reports TechCrunch.

Although Bing and Edge both experienced a significant amount of interest in ChatGPT when they first launched in February, with 3,40,000 and 3,35,000 downloads, respectively across iOS and Android in their best five-day periods, the ChatGPT app easily outperformed them, generating 4,80,000 installs in the first five days since its launch in the US, when it was available exclusively for iOS.

In terms of iOS downloads alone, ChatGPT outperformed both Bing and Edge with 4,80,000 installs to Bing’s 2,50,000 and Edge’s 1,95,000.

However, when looking at all US downloads in May across both app stores, Bing and Edge were still ahead of ChatGPT — but not when comparing only iOS installs for the month, according to the report.

Moreover, data.ai’s analysis found that the ChatGpt app outperformed other top AI chatbot apps on the App Store, many of which had generic names in order to capitalise on search for keywords like “AI” or “chatbot”.

As compared with other apps’ best five-day periods in 2023 on the App Store and Google Play, OpenAI’s ChatGPT ranked among the top five in downloads.

According to the report, the only app that outperformed was ‘Chat with Ask AI’, which received 5,90,000 installs from April 4-8, 2023, compared to ChatGPT’s 4,80,000 installs from May 18-22.

After launching the ChatGPT app for iOS, initially in the US, the company has now expanded the availability to more countries, including Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, India, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, the UK, and more.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SGPGIMS conducts laser surgery for pilonidal sinus
Next article
Virgin Galactic aces final test flight before commercial service in June
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US