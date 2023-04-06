scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 6 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, AI chatbot ChatGPT, as part of a research study, has falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.

“ChatGPT recently issued a false story accusing me of sexually assaulting students,” Turkey posted in a tweet.

In an opinion piece in USA Today, he wrote that he received a curious email from a fellow law professor about research that he ran on ChatGPT about sexual harassment by professors.

“The programme promptly reported that I had been accused of sexual harassment in a 2018 Washington Post article after groping law students on a trip to Alaska,” Turley said.

The fact is that he has never gone to Alaska with students and The Post never published such an article.

Turley said he has “never been accused of sexual harassment or assault by anyone”.

“What is most striking is that this false accusation was not just generated by AI but ostensibly based on a Post article that never existed,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Brian Hood, regional mayor of Hepburn Shire in Australia, has threatened to sue OpenAI if the Microsoft-owned company doesn’t correct false information about him.

ChatGPT reportedly named Hood as a convicted criminal, involved in a past and real bribery scandal at Australia’s Reserve Bank (RBA).

According to Turley, the use of AI and algorithms can give censorship a false patina of science and objectivity.

“Even if people can prove, as in my case, that a story is false, companies can ‘blame it on the bot’ and promise only tweaks to the system,” he said.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture
Next article
Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Jos got injured while fielding and was getting stitches', Samson reveals reason behind Ashwin opening with Jaiswal

Sports

Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 17 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

Sports

Williamson to require surgery on injured knee, 'unlikely to be fit' for ODI World Cup

Technology

Samsung, AMD sign multi-year pact to boost mobile graphics experience

Sports

Chess: Aleksandra seals top spot after nail-biting end to third leg of FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2022-23

Sports

Benzema hat trick as Real Madrid conquer Camp Nou to qualify for Copa del Rey final

Sports

IPL 2023: Letting go of RCB captaincy played a big role for Virat in relaxing, says AB de Villiers

Sports

BCCI mourns the passing away of Sudhir Naik

Sports

Fantasy sports gaming revenue to reach up to Rs 3,100 cr during IPL 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Main players need to stand up and make it count for Delhi Capitals, says AB de Villiers

News

Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Health & Lifestyle

Psychological stress hampers male potency

Health & Lifestyle

Psychological stress hampers male potency: BHU Study (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

UP Covid cases cross 700 mark

Sports

Dhoni, Yuvi, Raina made MCC life members; Mithali, Jhulan too on the list

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US