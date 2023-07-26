scorecardresearch
ChatGPT for Android now available for download

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) OpenAI has announced that users can now download the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT on their Android devices in India, along with other countries.

The company tweeted on Tuesday, “ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil!”

“We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week.”

According to the app’s description on Google Play Store, ChatGPT for Android “syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”

With the AI chatbot, users can get instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, and more.

Last week, OpenAI had introduced a new ‘customised instructions’ feature for ChatGPT, that allows users to share anything with the AI chatbot for future conversations.

Custom instructions are currently available in Beta for Plus users, and the company is planning to roll out this feature to all users soon.

Users can edit or delete custom instructions at any time for new conversations.

Moreover, the users’ instructions won’t be shared with shared link viewers.

The company explained that when users delete their OpenAI accounts, custom instructions that are tied to their accounts will also be deleted within 30 days as part of that process.

On iOS, users can access the feature under ChatGPT Account Settings >Custom Instructions.

To access the feature on the web, click on your name, then select ‘Custom Instructions.’ Enter instructions into both fields and click on ‘Show tips’ for some examples of what sort of things to write. After that, select ‘Save.’

Meanwhile, last month, the company had updated the ChatGPT application on iOS, and added Bing integration for Plus plan users.

OpenAI also improved the history search with the update.

–IANS

aj/shb

