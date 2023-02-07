scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT owner OpenAI gets into top 50 global sites as visits hit 672 mn

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has seen traffic up by 3,572 per cent to its site, from 18.3 million to 672 million visits since ChatGPT’s release in late November.

According to SimilarWeb data, over the last 28 days, OpenAI has become the 44th globally-ranked website.

Over the last month, there were around 73.9 million visits from India and the US, representing about 11 per cent of all traffic.

Other main countries that have visitors to the site are France, Canada, and Germany.

“SimilarWeb traffic shows that OpenAI is quickly becoming one of the biggest websites in the world after going viral,” a digital adoption spokesperson said.

“While ChatGPT has been tipped as the ‘next Google’, we know that Google is creating a rival chatbot, Bard, to fend off any competition, which is rumoured to be announced in the coming days,” it added.

ChatGPT drives over 92 per cent of total website traffic.

As of now, OpenAI is the number one technology website in the Computers Electronics and Technology category, overtaking Zoom, AOL and AT&T, the study mentioned.

There are currently 24 million average daily visits to OpenAI.com due to ChatGPT.

Globally, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app currently, according to investment bank UBS, which reported the chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users by January.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dance to ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers
Next article
Zomato's Deepinder congratulates Paytm founder, says 'working on my own profitability'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US