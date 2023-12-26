Thursday, December 28, 2023
Code.org sues Byju’s subsidiary Whitehat Jr in US over payment dues: Report

US educational non-profit organisation Code.org has reportedly sued Byju’s subsidiary Whitehat Jr in the US over failing to pay its dues.

By Agency News Desk
San Francisco, Dec 26 (IANS) US educational non-profit organisation Code.org has reportedly sued Byju’s subsidiary Whitehat Jr in the US over failing to pay its dues.

In the lawsuit filed in a California district court, Code.org alleged that WhiteHat Jr, which Byju’s acquired for $300 million in 2020, continued to use its coding education platform but did not pay the remaining fee as part of a licensing contract, reports TechCrunch.

According to the lawsuit, WhiteHat Jr paid its 2022 licensing fee but then informed Code.org that it would be unable to make the remaining scheduled payments under the $4 million, four-year deal.

Byju’s was yet to comment on the report or the lawsuit.

Byju’s paid $300 million in cash to acquire WhiteHat Jr in August 2020.

Karan Bajaj, the founder of WhiteHat Jr, then received one of the largest exits in India’s startup ecosystem as a result of the transaction.

Meanwhile, Byju’s was planning to rebrand coding platform WhiteHat Jr as ‘Byju’s Future School’ with an expanded offline presence, reports claimed in September.

–IANS

na/vd

