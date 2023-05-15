scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Crypto exchange Binance exits Canada market due to new policies

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 15 (IANS) Leading blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Binance has announced its exit from the Canadian marketplace due to new stablecoin and investor limits in the country.

“We are announcing that Binance will be joining other prominent crypto businesses in proactively withdrawing from the Canadian marketplace,” the company said in a tweet.

“We had high hopes for the rest of the Canadian blockchain industry. Unfortunately, new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time,” it added.

The cryptocurrency platform also stated that while it does not agree with the new regulations, it hopes to continue working with Canadian regulators to develop a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinDesk, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) issued new guidance in February prohibiting crypto asset trading platforms in the country from allowing customers to buy or deposit stablecoins without prior approval from the CSA.

To obtain approval, the crypto trading platform would have to pass the CSA’s various due diligence checks.

In March, the US Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance for allegedly breaking trading and derivatives rules, media reports said.

Along with Binance, the CFTC sued the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, and Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim, reports TechCrunch.

According to the filing, the exchange has never registered with the CFTC and has “disregarded federal laws” that govern US financial markets, including laws designed to prevent and detect money laundering and terrorism financing.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Korea's Kim finishes second as Day returns to winner's circle after five years
Next article
Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show
This May Also Interest You
News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

News

Big B takes bike ride with stranger to reach set on time

News

Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show

Sports

Korea's Kim finishes second as Day returns to winner's circle after five years

Sports

Wu scores twice to help Shanghai edge Zhejiang in Chinese Super League

Technology

Meta patches FB bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Sports

Manchester City move to within a win of title after dramatic Sunday

Sports

Barca secure La Liga title, relegation fight stays close

Sports

Leipzig shock Bremen late in Bundesliga

Sports

Dortmund counting on positive mindset to catch up in German title race

Sports

Pogba injured, Juve see off Cremonese

Health & Lifestyle

Israel lifts mandatory quarantine for Covid-19 patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh slam fifties, help Kolkata register clinical six-wicket win over Chennai

Sports

IPL 2023: Spinners, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh help Kolkata register clinical six-wicket win over Chennai (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Dew made a big difference in second innings, says Dhoni after Chennai's six-wicket loss to Kolkata

Sports

Sudirman Cup: Hosts China thrash Egypt in preliminary stage; Denmark beat Singapore 4-1

Sports

IPL 2023: It was really good win…in terms of the NRR, says Du Plessis after RCB beat RR

Sports

RFDL 2023: Bengaluru FC defend title with penalties win against Sudeva Delhi FC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US