scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Data protection bill to make India a trusted innovation partner for world: Nasscom

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Friday said the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill is a significant leap forward for India to establish a robust framework for personal data protection and build the country as a trusted data destination.

The highly-anticipated bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

According to Nasscom, ensuring comprehensive data protection is paramount for accelerating India’s digital economy and the bill strikes a harmonious balance between flexibility and data privacy measures.

“The Data Protection Bill has been a key ask from the technology industry and Nasscom has been working collaboratively with the government from the start to share insights and analysis on global regulations, the India differentiators and provided detailed submissions through the evolution of this Bill,” Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

The top industry body “appreciates the consultative approach that engaged all relevant stakeholders at each phase in defining the digital data protection bill and is really looking forward to India having its own Data Protection Bill”.

“This is a giant step forward towards establishing India as a Trusted Innovation Partner for the world,” said Ghosh.

The data protection bill specifies norms on management of personal data of residents in India and requires explicit consent from people whose data is collected and used. It also outlines practices for entities that collect personal data, how that data should be stored and processed to ensure there is no breach.

According to the government, the DPDP bill is certainly a legislation that will create a deep-lasting behavioural change and create high penalty punitive consequences for any or all platforms that misuse or exploit the personal data of any Indian citizen.

–IANS

na/vd

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener
Next article
Mukesh: The singer who was the voice of the proletariat
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Mukesh: The singer who was the voice of the proletariat

Sports

Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener

Sports

India, West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I

Technology

SC dismisses OPPO’s challenge to HC order directing it to pay 23% of India sales to Nokia

News

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.

News

Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here

Technology

Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11

Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

News

Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

News

Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions

Sports

Nathan Lyon to play for Melbourne Renegades in a three-year deal starting from BBL season 13

Technology

4 astronauts set to reach ISS via Space X rocket on Aug 25

Dialogues

Ghoomer Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s motivational dialogues in this inspiring sports drama film

Sports

Dubai set to host Para-Powerlifting World Championships

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US