Dell unveils next-gen PowerEdge servers in India to boost digital transformation

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Dell Technologies has expanded its top-selling server portfolio, with an additional 13 next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers, designed to boost performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centers, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

Dell PowerEdge server portfolio expansion offers more performance, including up to 2.9x greater AI inferencing, the company said in a statement.

Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data.

“The next-generation Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate their digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and zero-trust adoption,” said Manish Gupta, VP and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India.

Next-generation rack, tower and multi-node PowerEdge servers, with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, include Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, to improve energy and cost efficiency.

Expanded Dell APEX capabilities will help organisations take an as-a-Service approach, allowing for more effective IT operations that make the most of compute resources while minimising risk, the company added.

“We have consistently deployed innovations in power management, thermals and processor upgrades that have increased the energy efficiency of the PowerEdge portfolio while dramatically reducing their energy intensity,” Gupta added.

Dell PowerEdge servers are designed with sustainability in mind, offering customers a 3x performance improvement, compared to 14th Generation PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors launched in 2017.

Later this year, Dell Technologies will expand its Dell APEX portfolio to offer bare metal compute services on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities.

Dell PowerEdge R760 has been available since February while Dell PowerEdge HS5620, HS5610 are available in April. Additional next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers will be global availability throughout the first half of 2023.

Dell APEX compute services are planned for the second half of 2023, said the company.

