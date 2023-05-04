Doctors save preterm baby born without enough oxygen

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) A preterm baby born at 34 weeks without enough oxygen and weighing just 1.8 kilogram was saved by doctors at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The baby, born last year, to a Kanpur based couple had complaints of perinatal asphyxia (didn’t cry at birth) and had only 60 per cent oxygen levels.

Born via caesarean, the mother had severe obstructed labour pains, also known as labour dystocia when the baby does not exit the pelvis during childbirth due to being physically blocked, despite the uterus contracting normally, which resulted in perinatal asphyxia and continuous seizures in the baby which could not be controlled with many anti-epileptics.

Birth asphyxia happens when a baby’s brain and other organs do not get enough oxygen and nutrients before, during or right after birth. This can happen without anyone knowing, said doctors at Cloudnine Hospital, Kanpur who treated the baby.

After being referred to the hospital, the doctors gave the baby ventilator support for four days along with anti-epileptic medication.

Further evaluation confirmed neonatal sepsis and required longer secondary respiratory support. The baby was also diagnosed with kidney injuries.

“This is a rare and unique case and has been successfully treated. Failure to establish breathing at birth, accounts for an estimated 24 per cent of neonatal deaths and one the leading cause of death in newborns. In severe cases, it can cause serious complications and even be life threatening. Immediate treatment is necessary to ensure that the baby receives enough oxygen,” said Dr Ankur Gupta, Senior Consultant – Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Cloudnine, in a statement.

While the “baby was discharged on day 21” with a weight of 2.2 kg, the doctors continued to monitor him for a period of 9-12 months because the baby had a turbulent NICU stay and was complicated with multiple issues during the stay.

He is “doing well now,” Gupta said.

–IANS

rvt/uk/