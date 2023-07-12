scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Doctors seeing 30% rise in hip surgeries in young patients post pandemic

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Doctors on Wednesday reported a significant rise of about 20-30 per cent in hip surgeries in young patients post Covid-19 pandemic, noting another potential long-term consequences of the global viral infection.

Known as avascular necrosis, it is a debilitating bone disorder characterised by the death of bone tissue due to the disruption of blood supply.

AVN, also known as osteonecrosis, primarily affects the weight-bearing joints, including the hips, knees, and shoulders, but it can also affect other bones in the body.

“Unfortunately we are seeing many young patients in our OPD with hip pain and during clinical and radiological examination, they were found to be suffering from avascular necrosis of the hip,” Dr. Amit Chaudhry, Consultant – Fortis Bone & Joint Institute, FMRI, Gurugram, told IANS.

“Young patients present with pain in their hip joint initially on exertion and then slowly even on light activities. While there are no studies done to ascertain the increase in percentage of AVN, patients seen post-Covid have been around 20-30 per cent,” he added.

Doctors blamed the excess use of steroids during Covid as a possible cause of avascular necrosis of the hip joints.

In addition, limited physical activity and access to healthcare during Covid also contributed to the increase.

Excessive alcohol consumption, trauma, lupus, and sickle cell disease can also increase the risk.

“Complications of Covid-19 such as life-threatening thrombosis, mucormycosis required patients to get a significantly high dose of steroids during the management of their acute episode. Although necessary, the side effects of such high doses of steroids are showing in the bone health of all patients,” Dr Supreet Bajwa, Hip and Knee Replacement specialist from Nexus Day Surgery Centre in Mumbai, told IANS.

“One of the many reasons for AVN of the hip is increased steroid intake which cuts off the blood supply of the femoral head ultimately leading to hip arthritis. Post the pandemic, younger patients requiring hip surgeries have increased to 15-20 cases in a month,” Bajwa added.

The symptoms of AVN can vary depending on the affected joint, but common signs include joint pain, stiffness, limited range of motion, and difficulty in bearing weight.

Early diagnosis and intervention are vital to prevent further deterioration and increase the chances of successful treatment.

Management of the AVN of hips depends on the stage of disease. Without early treatment, the condition can lead to severe pain, loss of joint function, and even disability.

Early stages can be managed with medicine and a procedure called core decompression with guarded prognosis. Late stages of the hip joint of patients get damaged and they require total hip replacement surgery, the health experts said.

“In terms of treatment, a combination of medication and surgery is often employed to manage AVN and improve patients’ quality of life. Medications may include pain relievers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and medications to address underlying conditions such as diabetes or hypertension,” Dr Prajyot Jagtap, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, told IANS.

“Surgery options range from joint-preserving procedures, such as core decompression and bone grafting, and STEM Cells therapy, to joint replacement surgeries for advanced cases. Lifestyle modifications, such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and refraining from smoking, can also reduce the risk of AVN development,” Dr Jagtap added.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’
Next article
Star Sports acquires television broadcast rights for ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Star Sports acquires television broadcast rights for ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

News

Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’

News

Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one

News

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

News

Denied bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out for help to SRK

Technology

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

Sports

1st Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against India; Jaiswal, Kishan make debuts

Health & Lifestyle

Big drug cos made 12bn pound excess profits from NHS: UK health groups

Technology

It took 71 seconds for Titanic sub travellers to die like in a 'horror movie'

Review

Movie Review | Tarla: Food business, investment in dreams

News

Season 2 of 'HIMYF' ends with major reveals, exploring more emotional dynamics

Sports

'There was something special': Dravid recalls Kohli's first Test series in 2011

News

Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together

Technology

Chinese hackers accessed US govt emails by exploiting bug: Microsoft

Technology

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka

News

Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3

News

Manoj Bajpayee, family walk at least '10 km every day' on London vacation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US