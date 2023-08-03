scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Dyson launches wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, August 3 (IANS) Global consumer electronics company Dyson on Thursday launched its first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner — Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, in India.

The new cordless vacuum cleaner is available to purchase from the company’s official website and its demo stores at Rs 62,900.

“The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson’s commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors,” Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, said in a statement.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a multifunctional and versatile cleaning solution to remove dust, spills and stains.

Moreover, the wet roller head of the vacuum cleaner is engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs.

Using a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies, the Dyson Submarine wet roller head takes hard floors to the next level of clean, for a ‘clean floor finish’ — without oversaturating.

To achieve this, Dyson engineers designed an eight-point hydration system, using a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller.

Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness, the company said.

Alongside the Dyson Combi tool and Crevice tool, the new cordless vacuum cleaner also comes with Dyson’s motor-driven Hair screw tool, to pick up long hair and pet hair with ease.

Designed to prevent wrapping of hair around the brush bar, the conical brush and angled bristles enable hair to “migrate” down the brush bar easily, sliding off the tip and into the bin.

Further, the company mentioned that its advanced filtration system captures 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns to expel cleaner air.

–IANS

shs/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon', based on Malegaon film industry
This May Also Interest You
News

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon', based on Malegaon film industry

News

For Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, 'Akelli' was perfect opportunity for Bollywood debut

Technology

Ex-OnePlus India head Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology

realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ready to have a beer with Aussie cricketers, coach Brendon McCullum makes U-turn

Technology

Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees

News

Cardi B has her tampon string swinging at show

Technology

Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry

Technology

China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

News

Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Technology

Apple Card’s savings account reaches over $10 bn in deposits

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Bowlers help Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights prevail in last league matches

Technology

Reddit back after 'major' outage

Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US