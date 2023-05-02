scorecardresearch
eBay appoints Vidmay Naini to lead global emerging markets, including India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Global e-commerce company eBay on Tuesday appointed Indian-origin Vidmay Naini as its lead for global emerging markets, including India.

Naini has been with eBay for 18 years and during his tenure, he played a central role on key projects such as eBay’s strategic partnership and investment in Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce platform, as well as transforming eBay’s business in the country.

Based in Singapore, Naini will now be responsible for leading eBay’s Global Emerging Markets, which include Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

These markets have high potential for ecommerce export growth as they mature and develop, said the company.

Prior to this, Vidmay had been leading the Southeast Asia and India business. In his expanded role, Vidmay will oversee eBay’s efforts in helping businesses from these markets tap into global demand and become part of the global economy.

“There is a significant opportunity to scale up eBay’s mission of empowering people and creating economic opportunity for all by expanding our efforts across these regions. The digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) propelling its growth,” said Naini.

“Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world,” he added.

There are over 134 million buyers from 190 countries on eBay’s global marketplace.

According to the company, 99 per cent of all eBay-enabled small businesses currently export on eBay, serving customers in an average of 25 different international markets on an annual basis.

–IANS

na/svn/

