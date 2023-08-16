scorecardresearch
Embracing creativity and colour, realme introduces 1st purple design with realme 11x 5G

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) In the world of smartphones, realme stands out not only for its technological innovations but also for its trailblazing approach to design. From collaborations with master designers to iconic brands, realme has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone aesthetics.

realme holds a deep affection for its fans and places significant value on the Indian market. As the brand celebrates five years of “Dare to leap,” it proudly introduces the realme 11x 5G in a stunning new colour — purple. This bold move comes as a part of the 828 Festival, a celebration of realme’s commitment to its fans.

The purple design is inspired from digital lavender — one of the five trends of global spring and summer colors in 2023 released by WGSN and the innovative colour system COLORO. The digital lavender has the characteristics of stability and harmony, exudes a sense of vitality, highlighting the temperament of personality and fashion. Digital lavender is deeply integrated into digital culture, diluting the dividing line between the virtual world and real life, and filling the imagination space.

The dreamy and healing properties of the purple, with the blessing of metal embellishment, create a surreal and soft atmosphere, reshaping the romantic aesthetics of Gen Z. realme brings this unique design to fans, hoping all young people can enjoy a happy tech life.

For half a decade, realme has fostered a culture of “leap-forward design,” bringing unique and delightful designs to its users. The realme GT Master Edition and realme GT2 Pro Master Edition, co-created with Naoto Fukasawa, showcased an amalgamation of natural colors and vegan leather, drawing inspiration from the textures of travel suitcases.

This tactile and visual innovation earned the realme GT Master Edition the prestigious iF Design Award. realme’s design philosophy extends beyond the ordinary, with concepts like the “Garlic” and “Onion,” inspired by the texture of kitchen staples used to create realme X Master Edition, and the “Red Brick” and “Concrete,” drawing from architectural elements in realme X2 Pro Master Edition.

Each design resonates with the beauty of mundane life, challenging conventional notions of smartphone aesthetics.

Continuing its journey of innovative collaborations, realme partnered with former GUCCI print and textile designer Matteo Menotto for the realme 11 Pro Series 5G.

The result was the captivating “Sunrise Beige” concept, paying homage to Milan’s fashion scene. With three-dimensional stitching and lychee vegan leather, the design elevated smartphone texture to new heights, captivating the fashion-conscious youth.

realme’s penchant for collaboration extended to iconic brands, as seen in the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

In a remarkable foray into pop culture, realme’s collaborations ventured into the realms of big IPs with anime, gaming, and film areas.

This partnership with Coca-Cola resonated with fans globally, fusing cutting-edge technology with the nostalgia of a beloved brand.

From Naruto to Dragon Ball, iconic imagery found its place on realme smartphones, creating exclusive editions that resonated with the fans of these franchises, and catering to the fandom and highlighting realme’s commitment to youthful innovation.

Marking another milestone, realme introduces the realme 11x 5G in a mesmerizing purple hue based on the insights of industry trends. This bold and vibrant color choice resonates with the brand’s desire to be different.

The launch coincides with the 828 Festival, a testament to realme’s dedication to its fanbase.

As realme continues to innovate and collaborate across creative horizons, the introduction of the first purple design with the realme 11x 5G cements the brand’s position as a trendsetter in the world of smartphones.

With its rich history of daring designs, realme consistently caters to young hearts that seek products that not only push technological boundaries but also celebrate creativity and self-expression.

The purple marvel stands as a tribute to the brand’s five years of relentless innovation, setting the stage for more exciting leaps in the future.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

