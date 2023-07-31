scorecardresearch
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin relishes ‘Ghevar’, ‘Masala Dosa’ in India

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin relishes 'Ghevar', 'Masala Dosa' in India

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Vitalik Buterin, the Russia-based co-founder of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum, has celebrated the cryptocurrency’s eighth birthday in Bengaluru with some ‘Masala Dosa’ and ‘Ghevar’ cake. 

He was seen celebrating the birthday with Ethereum-based Blockchain platform Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal and founder of CryptoRelief. “Celebrating Ethereum’s eighth birthday with Vitalik Buterin with Indian ‘Ghever’ as cake in Bengaluru. Happy Birthday, Ethereum!” Nailwal tweeted along with the pictures of Buterin relishing Ghevar and Masala Dosa.

“Also getting Vitalik do a bit of Bharat Darshanam,” he added.

Ghevar is a Rajasthani disc-shaped sweet made with flour, ghee, and milk, soaked in sugar syrup, while Masala Dosa is a South-Indian dish.

Founded on July 30, 2015, Ethereum has grown quickly to become the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

Several users in the comment section also wished the crypto firm a happy birthday.

“Happy 8th Birthday Ethereum! As Ethereum’s founder graces India, so does the Ethereum blockchain extends its grace to the entire Web3 community!” a user commented.

“Hope this meet up fruitful n hope you guys discussed more about Public Goods and creating impact via blockchain. Happy 8th Birthday to Ethereum,” another user said.

Moreover, Buterin’s connection with India, however, stretches beyond the delicacies as the programmer had in 2021 made a legendary donation of 500 coins and over 50 trillion SHIB meme coin worth around $1.14 billion to the India Covid-Crypto Relief Fund.

Buterin became involved with cryptocurrency early in its inception, co-founding Bitcoin Magazine in 2011.

In 2013, he visited developers in other countries who shared his enthusiasm for code.

He returned to Toronto later and published a white paper proposing Ethereum.

He dropped out of university in 2014 when he was awarded with a grant of $1,00,000 from the Thiel Fellowship, a scholarship created by venture capitalist Peter Thiel and went to work on Ethereum full-time. One Ethereum is currently priced at around Rs 1.53 lakh.

