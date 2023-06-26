scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 26 (IANS) Levels of certain pollutants considered safe are now linked to changes in brain function of children, which can increase their risk of developing cognitive and emotional problems later, according to an alarming study.

The study, published in the journal Environment International, used brain scan data from more than 9,000 children aged 9 and 10. 

Children exposed to more pollutants showed changes in connectivity between various brain regions. In some areas, they had more connections than normal; in other areas, they had fewer.

“A deviation in any direction from a normal trajectory of brain development — whether brain networks are too connected or not connected enough — could be harmful down the line,” said Devyn L. Cotter, a doctoral candidate in neuroscience at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Communication between regions of the brain help us navigate virtually every moment of our day, from the way we take in information about our surroundings to how we think and feel. 

Many of those critical connections develop between the ages of 9 and 12 and can influence whether children experience normal or atypical cognitive and emotional development.

“Air quality across America, even though ‘safe’ by EPA standards, is contributing to changes in brain networks during this critical time, which may reflect an early biomarker for increased risk for cognitive and emotional problems later in life,” said Megan M. Herting, Associate Professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School.

In the study, the team analysed the salience, frontoparietal and default-mode brain networks, as well as the amygdala and hippocampus  — key regions of the brain known to be involved in emotion, learning, memory and other complex functions.

Next, the researchers used EPA and other data to map air quality at each child’s residence, including levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ground-level ozone (O3). 

They then used advanced statistical tools to investigate whether young brains develop differently when they are exposed to more pollution.

The results showed that greater exposure to PM2.5 was linked to relative increases in functional connectivity between regions, while more exposure to NO2 predicted relative decreases in connectedness. 

Exposure to higher levels of O3 was associated with greater connections within the brain’s cortex, but fewer connections between the cortex and other regions, such as the amygdala and hippocampus.

The findings could prompt regulators to consider brain health, in addition to lung and cardiometabolic health, when they set or adjust recommendations for air quality. 

–IANS

rvt/shb/

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave
Next article
NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Wearable tech market poised to reach $156 billion in 2024: Report

Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US