Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) When OPPO designed Find N2 Flip, its biggest challenge was to improve existing hinge designs because generally, flip phones — due to their unwieldy hinges — tend to have small cover screens; their batteries are of lower capacity than traditional phones and charge more slowly.

Some also have a clumsy folding mechanism and a main screen that collects dust in the deep crease — but due to the incredible new, smaller “Flexion Hinge” at the heart of the phone, the Find N2 Flip eradicates these drawbacks.

Rather than be first to market with a foldable, the teams at OPPO invested in R&D.

The earliest designs of OPPO’s folding screen technology date back to early 2018 — and in 2020, the company unveiled OPPO X 2021, an example of their commitment to pioneering different form factors, including the rollable smartphone that made headlines around the world.

Moreover, the company mentioned that it also experimented with countless hinge designs before the first Find N launched with the original Flexion Hinge.

In smartphone design, space is always at a premium, and less space means less room for components like batteries, but the Find N2 Flip’s miniaturised hinge ensures the phone does not compromise in other areas.

The newer hinge features fewer parts, sports a cleaner design, and presents a more stable solution, also it improves core functionality with a new cam system and 1/4 spindle assembly so it can hold firm between 45 degrees and 110 degrees when folded.

The Flexion Hinge boasts a flexible stainless-steel element that is precision etched and injected with a soft, pliable material.

OPPO uses aeronautical high-strength steel at the key bearing position to ensure the hinge delivers high reliability with a tensile and yield strength that is higher by 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively when compared to traditional hinge design.

Meanwhile, the aircraft-grade carbon-fibre reinforced polymer guarantees strength while being lightweight, creating the perfect amount of flex and firmness, whether you are folding the phone or typing on its display.

The Find N2 Flip also uses a new “waterdrop fold” when closed.

This waterdrop shape has a larger bending radius and results in a lighter crease and lesser screen deformation when compared to a U-shaped hinge.

The improved, miniaturised hinge on the Find N2 Flip allowed the company to fit a large 3.26-inch cover screen on the front of the phone that accounts for 48.5 per cent of the top half of the device to display more content, including important settings and widgets, notifications, a larger preview screen for photography, and even interactive e-pets.

A smaller hinge also makes a high-capacity, fast-charging battery possible.

While most flip phones feature between 3500mAh and 3700mAh of power, the Find N2 Flip upgrades that capacity to 4300mAh.

The new Find N2 Flip features two battery cells with a combined 4300mAh of power and 44W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

The phone has been tested up to 4,00,000 folds by TUV Rheinland — the equivalent of 10 years of use if you open and close the device 100 times a day.

It even works perfectly after being folded and unfolded 1,00,000 times at both -20 degrees C and 50 degrees C, said the company.

Further, OPPO said that it’s not just the folding mechanism that gives Find N2 Flip the edge — when shut, the new-generation Flexion Hinge prevents dust and airborne particles from collecting along the crease line.

Find N2 Flip’s Reticular Matrix Plate combines with display layers to achieve the perfect fold.

Due to the smaller, new generation Flexion Hinge, the Find N2 Flip enjoys the largest cover screen, highest capacity battery, and fastest charging of any flip phone, also creates rich cover screen experiences with that extra size.

A flip phone hinge might be a small element, but it has a significant impact, and with OPPO’s game-changing New Generation Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip is a breakthrough in the category that eliminates compromises.

–IANS

shs/svn/