scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

FTX fraud: Indian-origin Nishad Singh pleads guilty to criminal charges

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Indian-origin Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has finally pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was currently cooperating with the US prosecutors in the alleged billion-dollar scam at the crypto trading platform run by former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried who is also facing a trial.

Singh pleaded guilty to six conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate federal campaign finance laws.

Bankman-Fried, along with Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, the former head of FTX’s sister hedge fund Alameda Research, have all pleaded guilty in the ongoing case.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Singh for his role in a multi-year scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Singh created software code that allowed FTX customer funds to be diverted to Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried and Wang, despite false assurances by Bankman-Fried to investors that FTX was a safe crypto asset trading platform.

The complaint alleged that Singh knew or should have known that such statements were false and misleading.

“We allege that this was fraud, pure and simple: while on the one hand FTX touted its supposed effective risk mitigation measures to investors, on the other Singh and his co-defendants were stealing customer funds using software code Singh helped create,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

The complaint also alleged that Singh was an active participant in the scheme to deceive FTX’s investors.

Moreover, according to the complaint, as FTX neared collapse, Singh withdrew approximately $6 million from FTX for personal use and expenditures, including the purchase of a multi-million dollar house and donations to charitable causes.

In a parallel action, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also announced charges against Singh.

“Today’s guilty plea underscores once again that the crimes at FTX were vast in scope and consequence,” said Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge to empower 12 new startups
Next article
Brain dead man saves 4 lives with heart, liver and kidneys
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

Technology

Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

Technology

Indian tech industry adds 290K jobs in FY23, to hit $500 bn revenue by 2030

Technology

Brain dead man saves 4 lives with heart, liver and kidneys

Technology

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge to empower 12 new startups

Others

Boxx Era: A different kind of fitness experience by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

News

Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama ‘Section 84’

News

Watching the trailer was like 'reliving the battle' for original Mrs. Chatterjee

Sports

Domestic football: VAR to be used in Santosh Trophy knockout matches in Riyadh

News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US