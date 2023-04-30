scorecardresearch
Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Leading wearable brand Garmin on Sunday launched Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 smartwatch series, with high-resolution AMOLED displays in India.

Priced at Rs 50,490, the Forerunner 265 comes in Black and Aqua colours, while the Forerunner 965 comes in Black and Amp Yellow options priced at Rs 67,490, which are available to buy across online and offline stores.

“Over the years, the Forerunner has evolved into a trusty companion for all runners around the world and has been providing them with precise data analysis. We are excited to have one of the most credible runners from India — Hima Das for the launch of the most powerful Forerunner smartwatches; Forerunner 965 & 265 yet,” Missy Yang, Marketing Head, Garmin ASIA & SEA said in a statement.

Designed for triathletes, passionate and elite runners, the new GPS running smartwatches comes fully equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate, according to the company.

The Forerunner 965 features a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode, while the Forerunner 265 comes with a Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens, with an option of 1.3-inch AMOLED display, featuring a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode.

Moreover, both the smartwatches come equipped with the “Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration” features to track and help users manage their physical exertion throughout a run, to prevent “bonking” by overexerting too early in a run for smarter and less strenuous training, the company said.

–IANS

shs/svn/

