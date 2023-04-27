scorecardresearch
Garuda Aerospace drone yatra covers halfway mark of about 1.92 lakh km

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) player Garuda Aerospace’s Drone Yatra 2.0 last year has crossed the halfway mark, a top official said.

The Drone Yatra 2.0 has covered a total of 388 districts and a distance of 1,92,309 km in various states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and others.

“We’re halfway through our Drone Yatra 2.0, and it’s been an incredible experience meeting our farmers and enthusiastic youth. Our biggest goal with this initiative was to create maximum impact and gain the trust of farmers by conducting demo sessions on-ground by making them familiar with the technology. This is one of the biggest farmer contact programmes in the country,a said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

The version one of Kisan Drone Yatra was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year.

The version 2.0 of the yatra was flagged off by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur in December 2022.

Garuda Aerospace has already signed on 357 dealerships, and a total of 6,398 drones have been distributed through 292 purchase orders, the company said.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
