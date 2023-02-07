scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Genome Valley Excellence Award for Prof Robert Langer

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) The 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organised by the Telangana Government, on Tuesday announced that the coveted Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2023 will be conferred upon Prof Robert S. Langer for his pioneering research that has led to the development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines used for variety of infectious diseases.

Langer is currently the David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He is also being acknowledged for his exemplary research in human health, including the detection, monitoring, and treatment of cancer.

A veteran in his field, his remarkable contributions to biomedical and therapeutic research include developing long-term and controlled-release drug delivery systems used for a variety of applications including cancer therapy, insulin and vaccines, the organisers said on Tuesday.

As the director of the eponymous Langer Labs, he works at the intersection of biotechnology and material science and his research helped lay the foundation for the underlying delivery mechanism that led to the development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines. In 2010, he co-founded Moderna, the biotech company that came to prominence for developing an mRNA vaccine against Covid-19.

He is also prolific in the scientific community having authored more than 1,500 scientific papers, making him the most-cited engineer in history. In addition, he is also a serial entrepreneur being instrumental in starting more than 40 companies and is a recipient of numerous awards including the Queen Elizabeth prize for Engineering.

A distinguished jury of eminent figures of national and international reputation have made the final selection of the awardee.

“With the Genome Valley Excellence Award, we really want to celebrate people who created an extraordinary impact within the Life Science community and there is no one who better fits the bill than Prof Langer. BioAsia is honoured to present him with this award and celebrate his life’s work and its impact on the broader community now and for years to come,” said Telangana’s minister for industries K.T. Rama Rao.

“We are proud to confer this award to Professor Robert Langer whose contributions including commercialising mRNA vaccine, drug delivery systems and tissue engineering has completely transformed the future landscape. His life and work is a source of inspiration to many and is a testamant to keep going and doing what a lot of people think is impossible and unattainable,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C), Telangana Government.

“Highlighting Prof Langer and his work through this award should encourage the children of our community to be students of science and really see firsthand, how pursuing science can create impact and make a world of difference in the lives of many,” said Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences and Pharma, Telangana Government.

–IANS

ms/uk/

Previous article
Why was Turkey-Syria quake so devastating?
Next article
Amazon Luna to lose over 50 games
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US