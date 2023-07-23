scorecardresearch
Google adding 'Alt text' in Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Google has announced that it is adding the ‘Alt text’ option in the ‘Image options’ sidebar of Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

In Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings, users currently add alternative text to photos by right-clicking the image and choosing ‘Alt text’, which opens a box where they can input the text.

“Starting this week, we’re making this feature more discoverable by adding it to the ‘Image options’ sidebar,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that delegators need to review existing delegates, as well as add new delegates by July 31, or delegates will lose access to manage contacts.

Admins can also make these adjustments for users in their domain using the Admin SDK API to remove and re-add the contacts delegate privilege.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was revamping the “first open experience” in Docs on Android devices.

The Docs app will now start in the edit mode.

“Additionally, the formatting toolbar will be more visible, you will see an I-beam cursor, and tapping once exposes an on-screen keyboard unless a physical keyboard is attached,” the company added.

Also, the tech giant had announced an option to insert a link and press the tab key to convert the link into a smart chip in Google Sheets.

Users can access this feature when they copy and paste email addresses or links to Drive files, Maps places or Youtube videos into a Sheet.

Meanwhile, last month, Google had announced that it was making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android.

This sets up the Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between the web and mobile.

–IANS

aj/prw

