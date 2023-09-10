Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard

San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) Google has started to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Proofread” feature in Gborad for beta users.

The “Proofread” option appears in the keyboard’s toolbar with Gboard version 13.4, which is currently in beta on Android, allowing users to have their text checked for spelling or grammar errors on the fly, all powered by generative AI, reports 9to5Google.

The feature appeared on our Pixel Fold as a “Fix it” prompt with Google’s usual generative AI symbol. A pop-up then explains how proofreading works, with text being sent to Google for processing if you enable the feature.

“The text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions,” the pop-up message reads.

Users will be able to use the feature only if they accept these terms and conditions.

Tapping “Proofread” in Gboard’s toolbar processes users’ text and provides suggestions for spelling and grammar corrections, such as punctuation. Meanwhile, the “Fix it” button will appear alongside the suggestions and, when clicked, will automatically fix errors, the report said.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to give its Android brand a new makeover, adopting “Android” with a capital A instead of all lowercase letters and updating the bug droid logo to a 3D avatar.

In addition to moving away from the lowercase stylisation of “android,” the company is elevating the Android logo by capitalising the “A,” adding more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.

“While we’ve added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylisation more closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two,” said the company.

–IANS

shs/prw