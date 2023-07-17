scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Google has introduced a new media viewer for Google Chat on Android devices, which improves the media browsing experience.

“Now, media thumbnails open faster in full screen, repeat playback is quicker, and you can swipe between all of the media in the conversation,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The company also added a shared media option that allows users to quickly browse through all media shared in a Chat conversation, which is accessible from the conversation as well as from the full-screen view of every media

item.

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that currently it timeout any queries that take longer than five minutes for Connected Sheets.

However, now, it has extended the timeout time from five minutes to 10 minutes for BigQuery and Looker.

Also, Looker users are now able to filter by measures in a pivot table, which allows for even more targeted analysis on Connected Sheets.

Moreover, they will be able to filter by value in a pivot table on Connected Sheets.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report
Next article
Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US