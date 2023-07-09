scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google rolling out feature to set working locations in Calendar

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Google has announced that it is rolling out a feature to set working locations in Calendar.

Since 2021, users have been able to indicate where they are working from directly in Google Calendar, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Now, the company introduced the option to set working locations in Calendar that “indicate where you’re working for specific portions of the day.”

This feature will help users to more accurately reflect their availability based on the physical location they set, which can change throughout the day.

“Working from multiple locations is especially prevalent in a hybrid work environment where employees may work from home, an office, a specific building, or a combination,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had announced that it was auto-migrating Reminders from Calendar and Assistant to Tasks for Workspace users, in order to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

The company first announced this migration in September last year.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality
Next article
'IBD 3': Shilpa Shetty reminisces about the time when Geeta Kapur tied Rakhi on her wrist
This May Also Interest You
News

'IBD 3': Shilpa Shetty reminisces about the time when Geeta Kapur tied Rakhi on her wrist

News

Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

Technology

Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

News

Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

News

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

News

'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

Health & Lifestyle

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Technology

Instagram testing Live Activities feature on iOS

News

Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro a sheer delight for avid mobile gamers in India

Technology

Deep sleep brain waves can predict next-day blood sugar levels

Technology

Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

Health & Lifestyle

Unsupervised Vit-D use over a long time leads to complications: Expert

Technology

Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more

Technology

YouTube testing AI-generated quizzes

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups

News

Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

News

Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US