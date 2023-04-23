scorecardresearch
Google to let users co-present Slides in Meet

San Francisco, April 23 (IANS) Google has added a new feature which will allow users to co-present Slides with support for multiple people in Meet.

“As the primary presenter, you can assign participants to co-present Slides with you. As a co-presenter, you can see the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window, navigate the presentation, and start and stop media within the presentation,” Google said in a blogpost.

This new feature will eliminate the need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions.

In addition, this will further bridge the gap between people working from different locations, according to the company.

This feature is rolling out now and will see wider availability over the coming weeks, the company said.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out the ability to switch off individual feeds in Meet.

“You can now turn off the video feed from other participants during a Google Meet call. This can be helpful in situations where you want to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds,” Google said in a blogpost.

This feature will only have an effect on users’ experiences; other participants will not be notified, and their experiences will not alter.

